Sofia Richie Suffers Pregnancy Scare: How Scott Disick Reacted To The Surprising News

Did Scott Disick think he was about to become a dad again? That’s what an insider has told HL EXCLUSIVELY. Here’s how he and GF Sofia Richie reacted to a pregnancy scare.

Scott Disick, 35, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, recently had a pregnancy scare – a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The insider claims that Sofia experienced what she thought were the telltale signs that she could be carrying a baby. The person says, “Sofia was totally not feeling well the other day and thought she might have been pregnant. She was nauseous all morning and feeling like something was horribly off with her body. Scott, who has been through it before with Kourtney, immediately thought Sofia might be carrying his baby and was surprisingly happy and excited.”

The person also claims, “But Sofia was more nervous, cautious and scared about what could be. She thought they had always been really careful when having sex. The upset tummy feelings passed after a day and Sofia soon learned she would not be a mom but instead probably ate something weird, which was a big relief for her but left Scott a little sad.”

As fans of the couple will know, Scott already has three children with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 39. Together they have Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. During the Sept. 28 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney’s sister Kim, claimed that Scott wanted to have a fourth child with his baby mama, but he later denied that was true. It would have been a pretty bold statement to make, given that he has been going out with Sofia, for the past year!

Whether he wants more kids or not, at the moment Scott seems pretty focused on the three he already has. He frequently shares pics of his little ones on Instagram and sweetly dubs them his “Mini Me,” or “Lil Lord.” On May 28, during a trip to St. Barts, Scott shared an especially touching Instagram photo of him with Mason. He simply captioned it, “My life.” Pretty much sums up how he feels about being a dad!

HollywoodLife has reached out to Sofia and Scott’s reps for comment on the insider’s claims, but we have yet to receive a response.