Did Fabolous & Emily B Secretly Get Married? — See Evidence That Has Fans Convinced

Whoa, did Fabolous and his longtime girlfriend Emily B finally tie the knot?! This one thing has people convinced the two exchanged vows!

Emily B. & Fabolous may have tied the knot, according to some sleuthing fans! Several people are speculating the couple got married after Fab was spotted rocking a diamond band on THAT finger while attending the BET Hip Hop Awards. Then, Emily posted on her IG wearing what looked like a matching ring on THAT finger, as well! It is interesting timing, as just two months ago, Fabolous captioned a photo of the two together, “Alexa play ‘Pressure’ by 52 Savage” with an engagement ring Emoji. Hmmm…

In March, the couple, who have been together for over a decade, made headlines after domestic abuse allegations surfaced. In an official summons and complain, obtained by the site Bossip, Emily B claimed her baby daddy punched her in the head seven times “causing severe damage to her two front teeth,” which had to be removed. A video also revealed Fab screaming at Emily and her father outside of the couple’s Englewood, NJ home, telling them “I got a bullet with your name on it!” Fab turned himself in to police and was booked for aggravated assault. He reportedly rejected a plea deal related to the domestic violence case, choosing to take his chances at a hearing. However, It seems like things were patched up between Emily and Fab following the March incident, since the two were reportedly “inseparable” at Pusha-T’s wedding in July.

Fabolous and Emily B share two children together, Jonas and Jonah. The couple’s relationship (and Fabolous’s infidelities) have been documented on the popular show Love and Hip-Hop, so if they did tie the knot, it won’t be long until we find out about it! HollywoodLife.com reached out to representatives of the couple for this story.