Sophia Pippen: 5 Things To Know About Scottie & Larsa’s Daughter, 9, On ‘DWTS: Juniors’

She has very famous parents, but now, Sophia Pippen is ready to step out on her own! The nine-year-old is competing on ‘DWTS: Juniors,’ and you can get to know her here.

Sophia Pippen is putting on her dancing shoes! Sophia will be competing on the upcoming inaugural season of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, which premieres on Oct. 7. She is partnered with Jake Monreal on the show, and the pair are being mentored by Sasha Farber. Sasha is also currently competing on season 27 of Dancing With The Stars, where he’s partnered with Mary Lou Retton. Here’s more to know about Sophia:

1. She has some very famous parents! Sophia’s dad is none other than basketball player Scottie Pippen He is married to Larsa Pippen, who rose to fame on her own on The Real Housewives of Miami. Scottie and Larsa got married in 1997, and although they split in 2016, they called off their decision to divorce one year later.

2. Sophia has a lot of siblings! Aside from Sophia, Scottie and Larsa have three sons together: Justin, 11, Preston, 16, and Scottie, 16. Sophia also has three step-siblings through her father: He has a son, Antron, 30, with his first wife, along with two more daughters — one, Sierra, 23, with his former fiancee and the other, Taylor, 24, with an ex-girlfriend.

3. She has some well-known friends! Sophia’s mom is very good friends with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, so Sophia spends a lot of time hanging out with North West and Penelope Disick! In fact, the tots were even in the audience when the premiere episode of DWTS: Juniors was on, so we’ll be able to see them cheering her on!

4. Her ‘DWTS: Juniors’ stint may be on ‘KUWTK’! Because of her family’s close friendship with the Kardashians, Sophia reportedly signed a contract that only allows her to appear on one other television show while DWTS: Juniors is airing — Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The Blast reports that she signed an exclusivity contract that allows her to appear on the reality series during the time DWTS: Juniors is on-air.

5. She’s done some modeling. Sophia signed to Wilhelmina Kids and Teri B Talent when she was a young child, with hopes of pursuing a career in the fashion and beauty world. She was named the face of Oscar de la Renta kids and has walked various runways for Kids Fashion Week.