Are Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Upset Taylor Swift’s Singing Rumored Diss Track About Him At AMAs?

Taylor Swift is set to perform at the 2018 American Music Awards, but with rumors that she will diss Kanye, we learned EXCLUSIVELY what the rapper & his wife Kim think about all this!

It’s official: Taylor Swift, 28, is opening up the 2018 American Music Awards! However, with whispers that she will use her performance as a platform to diss Kanye West, 41, is she about to royally piss the rapper off? HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Ye could care less what Tay has to say these days! “Kanye has moved past his feud with Taylor. He is so focused on his music, and spreading his bigger ideas on how to change the world, he hasn’t had much time to think about Taylor lately,” a source close to Kim and Kanye told us. “Kanye has been in a forgiving mood since returning from his ‘sunken place.’ He feels like love is the answer to everything, so he really has no more bad blood with Taylor. He could care less that she is opening at some award show, or is singing a song which could be seen as a subtle diss to him.”

Not so fast though – Kanye is always loyal to his queen, Kim Kardashian, who isn’t quite as quick to forgive. “Kim has a harder time than Kanye does of letting go of old grudges. Kim will never forget her quarrel with Taylor, but also tries not to spend any energy being angry about it either,” the friend said. Kim has worked hard to put the whole thing behind her, but she is smart and will always want to protect her family. Kim will forever feel the need to keep at least one eye on Taylor, so when she appears at the AMAs, Kim will be watching,” they added. HollywoodLife has reached out tor reps of both stars for comment.

A display of forgiveness between Kanye and Taylor has been a long-time coming, and neither musicians have shown any moves towards reconciliation.In case you don’t remember, Kim K outed T-Swift as a liar on the internet, after secretly recording a phone conversation with her. Between this, and labeling her a snake via a vicious Tweet, it does seem like an irreparable relationship.

But – like our source said, Ye is COMPLETELY focused on his new music! The A-list rapper released his self-titled eighth studio Ye album back on June 1, and fans can look forward to yet another record to come on Nov. 23. It looks like Ye is leaving all this drama in the dust.