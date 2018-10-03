Chris Pratt Is Heartbroken Over Anna Faris Getting Body-Shamed On Social Media: ‘It’s Awful’

Chris Pratt still feels protective over soon to be ex-wife Anna Faris. He’s devastated by the body-shaming got after sharing a photo of her thin legs.

Anna Faris‘ fans were shocked on Oct. 2 when she shared an Instagram photo of herself in a tight black turtleneck and no pants before appearing on The Talk. The 41-year-old’s legs appeared so thin that some fans thought she was “ill” while others even openly wondered if she had an eating disorder. Her soon to be ex-husband Chris Pratt, 39, is heartbroken that so many people bullied the woman who was his wife for nearly a decade. When they said in their separation statement that they would “continue to have the deepest respect for one another,” the former couple meant it.

“Chris still has so much respect for a woman that he was so in love with for a long time and not only that the mother of his child. His respect for Anna goes a very long way and that will never change and that is why he is heartbroken that people are body shaming her,” a source close to the Guardians of the Galaxy star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s awful, he hates it and he wants her to know that she has his support through all of this because he doesn’t want the bullying to continue or win. His hope is that she knows that there are so many people who care for her and respect her and he hopes that she doesn’t take the bullying to heart because she doesn’t deserve it one bit,” our insider continues.

In the pic taken before appearing on The Talk, Anna captioned it “Having pre-show jitters. Also I eventually decided to put on pants,” as she had on boy underwear and black socks. Clearly she was just trying to be funny, but fans were alarmed by how thin her legs were and ended up skinny-shaming her, calling her “anorexic” and “ill.” “You look so unhealthy, eat,” one person wrote in the comments while another added “This is alarming.” One fan even wrote “I feel this pic is a cry for help, I hope you get the help you need.” Oh man, it was so brutal that Anna deleted the post only 15 minutes after sharing it because the comments were just way too mean. If you want to see the photo in question click here to see the pic of Anna.