Anna Faris Gets Skinny Shamed After She Posts New Pic & Is Forced To Delete It By Trolls

Anna Faris was harshly body shamed by followers on Oct. 2 after she took to social media to post a photo of her thin frame and the upsetting backlash caused her to delete the snapshot.

Anna Faris, 41, meant to share a funny moment that she had before a public appearance when she took to social media to post a photo of herself without pants on, but the response she received was anything but amusing. Some of her followers brought on a severe case of brutal body shaming with harsh comments about how skinny Anna’s legs were and even called her “unhealthy”. In the pic, the actress can be seen slightly bending over while holding onto a container that’s marked “WASTE ONLY” as if she’s about to throw up. She’s wearing a black top, underwear and black thigh-high boots. “Having pre-show jitters- so glad Michael Sherman [her assistant] captured it- also I eventually decided to put on pants,” she jokingly captioned the pic. SEE THE PIC OF ANNA HERE!

It didn’t take long for the backlash to start rolling in. “You look so unhealthy, eat,” one follower commented. “This is alarming!,” another exclaimed. “I feel this pic is a cry for help, I hope you get the help you need,” another response read. The worried and critical backlash got so out of hand that it forced Anna to quickly delete the pic.

Despite the terrible response, there were some comments that supported Anna and called her gorgeous no matter her size. “You are beautiful at any size. Health is our concern. If you’re healthy and happy that’s all that matters! Continue to be awesome,” one follower wrote. Anna has yet to respond to the shocking judgement and we’re not sure if she will. Responses that are negative about health can be hurtful and tough to deal with so we’re hoping Anna is handling the unfortunate situation in a beneficial way.