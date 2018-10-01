XXXTentacion: Posthumous Music Video For ‘Moonlight’ Drops 3 Mos. After His Tragic Death

XXXTentacion may be gone, but he’s still blessing us with new music. His video for ‘Moonlight’ dropped on Oct. 1, three months after his death.

Fans of XXXTentacion were heartbroken after his sudden passing on June 18, but are able to find solace in his slew of posthumous releases from the rapper. The music video for his single “Moonlight” dropped on Oct. 1, and the visual features the late rapper himself, in a clip filmed before his passing. In the video, we see XXX spending some time reflecting under -you guessed it – the moonlight, and the dreamy visual will conjure up all of your most nostalgic memories of late night bonfires with friends.

XXX not only raps on the track, but creative directed the video himself, and fans are loving the piece of work that came straight from the rapper. “OMG IM LITERALLY CRYING,” one fans wrote on Twitter. “His energy is so intense and pure even in afterlife he is showing you he can’t be stopped. They thought they took his bag, nope!” another said. “Sh*t had me shook,” a third person Tweeted. The end of the video marks a particularly bittersweet moment for fans. “Energy never dies. He is amongst us. Long live Jah,” the end slate reads.

The “Moonlight” video isn’t the only piece of posthumous work that XXX has released. Fans of the rapper have been treated to several collaborations that didn’t make it out into the world before his death. Track No. 2 on Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V actually features XXXtentacion. Earlier this month, a collaboration between X and fellow late rapper Lil Peep was shared by Makonnen.

The 20-year-old rapper was shopping for motorcycles On June 18, when a gunman approached him and shot him in his car as he was leaving. The musician was then taken to the hospital, before being pronounced dead. On July 19, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department announced that a grand jury has indicted four men in connection with XXXTenatacion’s murder: Dedrick Williams, 22, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome , 20, and Robert Allen, 22.