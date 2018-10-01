‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Disses Ben Affleck — ‘Michael Keaton Was The Better Batman’

Kelly Clarkson has a favorite Batman portrayer, and it’s not Ben Affleck! ‘The Voice’ coach hilariously threw some shade at Ben during the latest episode!

Sorry, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, George Clooney and Adam West, but Kelly Clarkson has one favorite Caped Crusader. After Steve Memmolo‘s performance, Adam Levine remarked that his rendition was like if “Ben Affleck sang Aretha Franklin.” However, Kelly went on to say that “Michael was the better Batman. I’m sorry.” She did not look the least bit sorry. Adam then fired back, saying, “He’s not actually Ben Affleck. He’s not going to get offended!”

After Steve went on to choose Adam as her coach, Kelly added, “Michael Keaton was the best Batman, though. I named my car Keaton because of it. I’m obsessed.” While we think the Batmobile would’ve probably been the better nickname, Keaton is a pretty great moniker as well. Time will tell how Ben responds to this affront, but in the meantime, check out Steve’s rendition of “Spooky” by Classics IV, and Adam and Kelly’s back-and-forth over Batman in the video below.

Recently, Kelly opened up about her talk show to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. While talking about how her upcoming tour dates factor into her new show, Kelly revealed, “Well, I’m doing this to kind of prep for my talk show that’s going to be next year. We’re doing a live segment during my show. So every night on tour, we’re going live online.” We’ll keep you posted as learn more about her exciting new show!

We’ll keep you posted on all the latest news surrounding The Voice. In the meantime, check out all of the most recent pics from this latest season in our gallery above.