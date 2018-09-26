BTS Rock Cool Outfits On ‘Good Morning America’ — See Colorful Suits

BTS just shut down Times Square in New York City with their amazing dance moves, vocals, and their fashion sense! See their colorful looks on ‘Good Morning America’ below!

Omg ARMYs, did you watch GMA this morning? BTS just invaded NYC for a stellar interview and performance on Good Morning America on the morning of Sept. 26. To the delight of fans, the guys wore colorful, patterned suits as they took the stage to perform their massive hit “Idol.” In fact, the suits are the same as in their music video for the track, which also features Nicki Minaj. Bright colors? No problem. Patterns? Child’s play. Their suits are straight fire! They all look amazing!

The seven talented artists were also on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 25. It’s been a busy week for Suga, J-Hope, V, Jin, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook, but their fashion, skincare, and dance moves have all stayed on point! We love them and hope they continue to do more American television appearances! Watch their GMA interview below:

The guys also just spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 24. Kim Namjoon explained their “Generation Unlimited” program, which helps youth empowerment and education. “We have learned to love ourselves, so now I urge you to ‘speak yourself,'” he said in front of major world leaders. “No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin color, gender identity: speak yourself.” At the UN, the guys wore classic black suits, a departure from their normal colorful looks! As with anything they wear, they looked great!