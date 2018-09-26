BTS’ Kim Namjoon Reveals Meaning Behind U.N. Speech & Confesses He ‘Was So Nervous’

BTS leader Kim Namjoon spilled what he really meant in his U.N. speech during ‘The Tonight Show’ on Sept. 25! Watch the interview, which many fans are calling the K-Pop group’s best U.S. TV appearance!

BTS army, get ready to be inspired! The K-Pop group’s leader, Kim Namjoon, aka RM, elaborated on his Sept. 24 United Nations address to Jimmy Fallon, 44, during The Tonight Show on Sept. 25. Formal remarks aside, Rap Monster spoke from the heart alongside his six fellow group members on Jimmy’s couch! “It’s about speaking [for] yourself. It’s mainly about speaking [for] yourself, instead of letting other people speak for you, because to truly know ourselves is important,” RM told the talk show host. “To know who I am, and where I’m from and what my name is and what my voice is, kind of like that.”

The K-Pop leader added that he was “so nervous” and that his hands were shaking during the speech. “It was a big deal,” RM told Jimmy. BTS appeared at the 73rd session of the U.N. General Assembly for UNICEF and the U.N.’s launch of “Generation Unlimited,” a global education and employment initiative. ”I want to hear your voice, I want to hear your conviction. No matter where you’re from, skin color, gender identity, just speak yourself. Find your name [and] find your voice by speaking yourself,” RM said to the audience of world delegates in New York. But there was more — read RM’s full speech! A popular partner of UNICEF’s, BTS teamed up with the organization for its End Violence program, as well as to launch the LoveMyself campaign in November. Sound familiar? That’s because BTS’ most recent album is called Love Yourself: Tear, and they performed one of its hits, “IDOL,’ for The Tonight Show audience!

But the crowd wasn’t only screaming during their energetic performance…or their Fortnite dance challenge. Yes, really. Jimmy’s audience squealed as the BTS members dished on what else they like to do in New York City, which includes hitting up the Museum of Modern Art and shopping! It’s easy to see why the audience couldn’t keep quiet, because the BTS men delivered a constant parade of dance moves, jokes, and charm!

Twitter blew up after tonight’s show aired. “They looked so comfortable and free and were their true selves. They were also glowing with happiness. I loved it! The 7 boys who debuted in uncertainty with many obstacles, are now living proof that talent wins,” one fan tweeted after the show. Another fan tweeted, “This was truly the BEST TV Show appearance BTS have ever had, they looked SO comfortable and this was the best camera work bts has received in america the camera never panned out. it showed the entirety of their insane synchronization and choreography.”