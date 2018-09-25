Garcelle Beauvais Posts Pic Kissing Will Smith For His Bday & Fans Are Dying To See Jada’s Reaction

She went there! Garcelle Beauvais had no shame in her game when wishing Will Smith a happy birthday. See her bold Tweet, & the best fan reactions!

Happy Birthday to the one and only Will Smith! The actor celebrated a major milestone, his 50th, on Sept. 25, and a few famous friends chimed in with warm wishes. One of those came from actress Garcelle Beauvais, 51, who boldly chose to honor Will with a photo of them kissing! The image, which was a still from a show they previously filmed together, was a brave move, considering Will is happily married. Fans could NOT get over the audacity of actress, and wondered what his lady, Jada Pinkett-Smith, 47, would think of the post! “You better take this down fore’ jada go on a twitter rant,” one fan hilariously wrote in the comments. Did Garcelle forget that her former co-star is a married man?!

It looks like Garcelle may have been looking for trouble with her post, because she was quick to clap back at the comment. “Bring It lol,” she replied. Other fans predicted that there would be some impending drama over the post. “Oh the red table talk gonna be LIT once Jada sees this,” one fan said. “Jada from Baltimore too?! And I know YOU KNOW what that means,” another said. Before things got too out of hand, Garcelle deleted the steamy post, but we were able to screenshot it before that happened. See her Tweet below!

Meanwhile, Will was living his best life for his big day! The I Am Legend actor decided to celebrate his 50th in a big way: by bungee jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon! The adventurous star prepared for his stunt, by taking a look back at his first-ever bungee jump. On Sept. 20, he shared a video of the moment, when his team traveled to Africa’s famous Victoria Falls. He revealed he had always wanted to see the 355-foot waterfall in Zimbabwe since he was a child. Now, he’s ready for round two!

Fans who want to celebrate with Will as he jumps into the Grand Canyon can tune in LIVE! “It’s all goin down LIVE on my @YouTube channel, link in bio! 3pm PT / 6pm ET,” Will said on Instagram, leading up to his big moment. We have a feeling after seeing this Twitter post, Jada will be close by his side the whole way through.