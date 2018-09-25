‘The Challenge’ Recap: A Major Threat Is Eliminated After Nelson & Shane Make A Power Move

Shane and Nelson prove they’re not scared of even the strongest teams on this week’s episode of ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning.’ Plus, a new team lands in the power position after a big challenge win. Here’s our recap!

Johnny Bananas and Tony are in control on the Sept. 25 episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning, as they won the last challenge and have the power vote ahead of the next elimination (their vote will count twice). Nelson knows he and Shane are a big target in Johnny and Tony’s eyes, and Tony agrees to give him a heads up if they’re going to vote his way. Shane decides to take matters into his own hands, though, and gathers with his “Lavender Ladies,” Ashley, Amanda, Sylvia and Marie, to figure out how they can use burn votes in the right way so they will all be protected.

Meanwhile, there’s major tension between Ashley and Hunter — he’s pissed she lied about hooking up with Kyle, and is not happy about her recent performance in challenges. She’s livid with him, too, for holding her to a double standard re: the Kyle hookup. Hunter takes things to an inexcusable level, though, when he threatens to come after Ashley’s family if she costs him the win.

At the Armageddon, the results of the secret vote are revealed. TJ Lavin reveals that ALL teams got votes, save for Johnny and Tony, who are exempt. Nelson and Shane, Zach and Amanda and Jozea and Da’Vonne are tied with the most votes, leaving it up to Johnny and Tony to decide who goes in. They choose Shane and Nelson.

However, it’s then revealed that Bananas and Tony — whose vote counted twice — are the only ones who voted in Nelson and Shane to begin with. Again, Bananas and Tony are exempt, so Shane and Nelson get free reign of picking whoever they want to go against. They go for the “best of the best,” and decide to go against Kyle and Brad.

The challenge proves to be more difficult than expected, but Shane and Nelson eventually get the hang of it and pull out the win in a dominating fashion. Kyle and Brad are headed to the Redemption House, where Kam and Kayleigh and Natalie and Paulie (who Kyle has major beef with) are waiting. Paulie decides not to make waves with Kyle immediately upon his arrival, but there’s no telling what will happen after they have to spend more time together.

At the next challenge, one team member has to collect branches and twine to give to their partner, who is locked in a cage. The partner then has to use those branches, along with some string, to build a device that can help get the cage unlocked. TJ throws in a twist, though — the team that comes in last will get a “significant disadvantage” at the next challenge.

The teams quickly find there’s another portion of the challenge, though — there was graffiti on the walls of the cages, and it was there to provide answers to questions the challengers now have to solve. Of course, not all the teams paid attention to the graffiti. Amanda did, though, and she’s able to pull out a quick win for her and Zach.

In the end, it comes down to Cara Maria and Marie and Ashley and Hunter for last place, but Ashley and Hunter pull out the answer first. We’ll have to wait until next week to see how Amanda and Zach use their power!