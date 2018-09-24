Olivia Munn Looks Hotter Than Ever In Sexy White Bikini On The Beach — See Pics

Surf’s up for Olivia Munn! The actress hit the beach in Hawaii while wearing a white bikini, and she looked absolutely beautiful. See the stunning pics here!

Olivia Munn, 38, took some well-deserved time off after her brutal experience on the Predator press tour, heading to Hawaii for some restful fun in the sun. The actress looked like she was having a blast at the beach in Oahu as she hit the surf in a tiny, white bikini. We’re obsessed with the strappy two-piece that highlighted her hips and toned stomach. She paired the swimsuit with a matching, white coverup when she was out of the water. You can see pics of Olivia in Hawaii wearing that amazing bikini below!

We really shouldn’t be surprised at how lovely Olivia looks in Hawaii. She’s open about posing in bathing suits on Instagram and elsewhere, and always looks perfect. We particularly dug THIS suit that she posed in on Instagram this past summer. Not only is the sage green number super flattering and sexy, but it costs less than $100! How cool is that?

It’s easy to get distracted by Olivia’s beauty, but some of the hilarious actress’ pics from her beach day were downright funny, too. A photoset on Instagram shows her painful journey while trying to take a sexy pic in the surf. It… didn’t really work out. She looked super cute, but got slammed by a wave and pulled under. Girl, we’ve all been there.

For more pics of stars, including Olivia, wearing sexy swimsuits, you should definitely click HERE. We promise that every pic is better than the last!