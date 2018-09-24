Aubrey O’Day ‘Finding It Hard’ To Watch ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ & Stills Resents Pauly D

Aubrey O’Day has found it so painful to watch the breakdown of her relationship with Pauly D play out for the world to see on ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ We’ve got details on why she’s still hurting over their demise.

It’s been really tough to watch the breakdown of Aubrey O’Day and Pauly D‘s relationship on Marriage Boot Camp. The Sept. 21 episode in particular was so painful, as Aubrey, 34, said was often “miserable” while dating Jersey Shore’s Pauly, 38, and that she even contemplated ending her life during a particularly dramatic confessional. Now that their relationship is over, it’s become so hard for her to watch those moments replay on TV. Especially now that Pauly seems to have moved on, after being spotted out on a date in West Hollywood with a mystery blonde on Sept. 21.

“Aubrey is definitely finding it difficult to watch Marriage Boot Camp as it’s bringing back a lot of bad memories, and she feels like she still has a lot of unfinished business when it comes to Pauly. Seeing Pauly out with a new girl is like a dagger through her heart, and she can’t help thinking that him publicly flaunting his new romance is purely to spite her,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The show filmed in 2017 while they were still a couple, and these two had such serious issues. Pauly even claimed that Aubrey wished he was dead! But our insider says that she still saw a future with him. “Aubrey genuinely thought she would get married to Pauly, and that they would have kids and live happily ever after, but that was clearly not his intention at all, or so she thinks, and she can’t help feeling played by him. Watching their drama play out on Boot Camp is causing a lot of her old emotions to come to the surface again, and she’s coming to the conclusion that when it comes to their relationship, she will never get the closure that she so desperately needs,” our source continues.

“Up until fairly recently, Pauly and Aubrey were still talking to each other, they would chat on the phone, or via text or FaceTime. But she doesn’t feel able to talk to him at all now, because she still harbors a lot of resentment and anger towards him. The best thing would be for Aubrey to just put the whole thing behind her and move on, but she just seems incapable of doing that for some reason, it’s pretty sad really,” our insider adds. Aubrey has accused Pauly of abuse, so in addition to wishing him dead, it’s probably for the best that these two are done for good.