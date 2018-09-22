Pauly D Spotted With Mystery Blonde After Ex Aubrey O’Day Accuses Him Of Abuse

Pauly D was seen going on a romantic walk with a mystery blonde woman in West Hollywood this week after his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Aubrey O’Day accused him of alleged abuse.

Pauly D, 38, didn’t seem bothered by ex Aubrey O’Day‘s latest abuse allegations against him when he walked hand in hand with a mystery blonde woman this week in West Hollywood, CA. The Jersey Shore star seemed to be very close to the woman, who looked casual in an oversized black t-shirt and matching ripped jeans along with what appeared to be long hair extensions. They both smiled as they embarked on their stroll together in the nice weather.

The outing comes right after Pauly made headlines for WE tv’s latest shocking preview of his show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars which co-stars 34-year-old Aubrey. “You’re being aggressive and you’re starting to go in the wrong direction,” Aubrey says to Pauly in the preview. “Why don’t you just talk to me about what you felt? I understand that’s hard to hear. It’s also hard to be abused.” After Aubrey’s shocking claim, Pauly later expressed his hurt over the things she said, including a comment in which she said she wished he would die. “Somebody I want to spend the rest of my life with is someone I trust and all that was broken down,” Pauly said. “Everything was thrown out the door the second I heard she wished I was dead. I would never in my entire life put any time and effort in someone that wishes me dead.”

Despite Pauly’s comments, Aubrey took to Twitter on Sept. 21 to defend her vicious comment and abuse allegations by responding to a slamming tweet. “Wait…what?? I’ve heard gf’s say A LOT A LOT of stuff about their bf’s but…’I wished he would die’ NEVER popped up on that list. Damn @ AubreyODay !! # MarriageBootCamp,” read the tweet. “u must not have many female clients that have experienced trauma and abuse then.. careful about that ignorance in your profession. check the # MeToo movement,” was Aubrey’s response.

Although Pauly and Aubrey are known for having a rocky relationship, it looks like Pauly’s moved on or is at least trying to when it comes to his latest outing. It will be interesting to see where things go from here!