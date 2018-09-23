‘KUWTK’: Kylie Gives Birth & Baby Stormi Makes Her TV Debut

Kylie Jenner’s baby finally made her ‘KUWTK’ debut! After months of laying low, Kylie gave birth during the show’s Sept. 23 episode…and Kris Jenner dished on how it all went down.

Stormi Webster is officially a TV star! Kylie Jenner, 21, was MIA for most of this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but she re-appeared during this week’s episode as she went into labor and welcomed her little girl. Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian was in the middle of a workout when Kourtney Kardashian arrived to pass on the news that Kylie had gone into labor. Hearing the news put Kim into a bit of a frenzy, as Kylie had previously mentioned wanting her to be there when the baby came.

“She planned it to have me there and asked me,” Kim explained. “And I said I think Khloe is a better delivery room person.” Luckily, Kris Jenner WAS in the room for the baby’s birth, and she was able to fill Kim and Kourtney in on how everything went down a few days later. “Can you believe Kylie got out of the hospital without one report?!” Kim asked her mom and sister. “Now Caitlyn [Jenner] can never say we have big mouths and leak everything. We kept that a secret!”

Kris admitted that keeping Kylie’s pregnancy a secret added “a lot of anxiety” for her. “People were saying, ‘We’re going to post this, we’re going to announce this,'” Kris explained. “But she did it perfectly. It was such a positive experience for her.”

Kris gushed over how Kylie is going to be such an amazing mom, and Kim added, “She just didn’t want anyone changing her happy moment and her happy pregnancy. So I’m really proud that she stuck to her guns and was able to tell her story her way.” Stormi finally made her television debut when footage rolled from her maternity video, which she first released after the baby’s birth in February.

“I like [being pregnant],” Kylie admitted at the end of the episode. “I had the easiest pregnancy ever. You never feel alone and I was really sad to not be pregnant anymore.” Khloe Kardashian is up next!