Pittsburgh Steelers Rocked By Stormy Daniels’ Accusation That Ben Roethlisberger ‘Terrified’ Her

The Pittsburgh Steelers are shaken by Stormy Daniels’ allegations against Ben Roethlisberger. A source close to the players’ locker room told us how the accusations have caused ‘unrest’ among the team.

Stormy Daniels claims in her upcoming book that after meeting Ben Roethlisberger over a decade ago, the athlete tried to kiss her in an encounter that left her “terrified.” A source close to the Steelers’ locker room told us EXCLUSIVELY how the team is reacting to these new accusations against Roethlisberger. “The Pittsburgh Steelers locker room is a mess,” our source said. “Whether it’s the issues with Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown or the fact they are not playing well, adding these new claims on Ben Roethlisberger from Stormy Daniels is just the icing on the cake for bad news.”

When it comes down to it, these new accusations have caused a lot of hushed speculation among the ranks of the Steelers. “Ben is the leader of the team and to be put in this position especially after past accusations is not a good look at all for the team,” our source continued to say. “It’s causing some unrest in the locker room and people are talking behind each others backs. It’s a real mess that might not be fixed for some time.”

Stormy Daniels has claimed that next night after she allegedly had sex with Donald Trump, Trump asked Ben Roethlisberger to walk her up to her room at Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006. However, she claims that after he asked for a goodnight kiss, she refused, but then he pushed lightly on the door. And then after she shut it, he remained outside the door, banging on it for several minutes. In 2009, Roethlisberger was sued by a woman who claimed he had allegedly sexual assaulted her, but the lawsuit was settled in 2012.