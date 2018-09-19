‘AGT’: Michael Ketterer Eliminated In 5th Place & Viewers Are Totally Baffled

Despite being a fan favorite all season long, Michael Ketterer was shockingly eliminated in 5th place during the ‘AGT’ finale — and viewers could NOT believe it.

Michael Ketterer was a favorite to win season 13 of America’s Got Talent, so fans were left completely shook when Tyra Banks announced he came in FIFTH place during the finale on Sept. 19! Even Michael himself looked stunned when Tyra said his name, and the crowd collectively began booooing when they came to terms with what was happening. Michael has wowed viewers week after week with his emotional and powerful singing performances, and he killed it during part one of the finale on Sept. 18.

“Wait. Hold up. If you’re telling me America voted Michael freaking Ketterer 5th then I’m telling you that something is wrong,” one person wrote on Twitter. “And you need to check again bc wtf no he’s your winner.” Yep, not only did fans think that Michael would make it higher than 5th place…but most were convinced that he was the frontrunner to WIN!! “Michael Ketterer got robbed!” another fan added. The consensus overall was definitely confusion and anger over this vote!

Michael was Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer pick during the AGT auditions, and later on in the season, Simon did the singer another solid — he urged Garth Brooks to write a song for him! Garth listened, and penned a track that Michael sang earlier in the episode.

Literally walked out of the living room and stopped watching AGT when they announced Michael Ketterer as 5th place. He should have WON. — bease (@mbease_) September 20, 2018

Really, Michael Ketterer off AGT, he will prevail, he stands for a much holier cause and that is truly success on earth! — Shari Cruz (@ShariCruz) September 20, 2018

This elimination clearly isn’t the end for Michael’s journey, though. Garth has already invited him to perform at his Notre Dame show in front of nearly 100,000 fans next month. Plus, with Simon’s support, the possibilities are endless for this rising star!