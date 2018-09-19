Carrie Underwood: I Came Clean About Accident So Fans Wouldn’t Think I Had Work Done On My Face

After Carrie Underwood fell and got stitches above her lip last year, she was upfront about the horrific accident — and it’s all because she was worried people would think she had plastic surgery by choice if she didn’t!

Looking at Carrie Underwood now, you can hardly tell that her face was covered in stitches less than one year ago. However, at the beginning of 2018, when she detailed the accident that left her injured, fans expected her to look MUCH worse when she stepped back in the public eye. “People pick apart, you know what that’s like…being under a microscope,” Carrie explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I [felt] like people were going to say like, ‘what has she done to herself,’ you know…electably. And it definitely was not a choice.”

As Carrie previously explained, she was taking her talks out for a walk last November, when she tripped and fell onto a stair in front of her house. With one hand wrapped around the dogs’ leash, she tried to catch herself with the other, but injured her wrist and face when she hit the ground. “I didn’t realize how bad it was,” she told Ellen. “I feel like anytime anything happens….it’s adrenaline or something. You don’t really know until you take a second to assess.” Carrie spent several months in hiding before finally returning to the spotlight with a new song at the beginning of April. She gave her comeback performance at the ACM Awards later that month, and has been at it ever since.

Then, at the end of August, just weeks before the release of her album, Cry Pretty, Carrie shared some exciting news — she’s pregnant with her second child! She postponed her tour until next spring so she can get settled with the baby, and has been showing off her bump in the weeks since. The singer confirmed to Ellen that she knows the baby’s sex, but is not sharing it with the world just yet.

While making the rounds during her Cry Pretty press tour, Carrie revealed another personal struggle that sheds even more light on how difficult the last year has been for her — she suffered THREE miscarriages before this pregnancy. The most recent one happened at the beginning of 2018, in the midst of all her post-accident recovery. We could not be happier that she and husband, Mike Fisher, are finally getting the baby they’ve been waiting for!