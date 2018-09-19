Burt Reynolds Laid To Rest In Private Funeral At Florida Church: Performances, Eulogies & More Details

Burt Reynolds’ loved ones gathered for a private funeral in Florida to lay the actor to rest on Sept. 19. Get the details about the service here.

Burt Reynolds‘ funeral was a private affair. On Sept. 19, family and friends gathered for the late actor’s funeral at Family Church in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to Us Weekly. An opening prayer kicked off the service, followed by a rendition of “Forward to the Moon” by local singer-songwriter Cooper Getschal, who was a student in Reynolds’ master acting class at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre.

The Boogie Nights star’s longtime friend Mo Mustaine shared a recollection of Reynolds’ life. His Last Movie Star co-star Todd Vittum also delivered a eulogy between pianist Copeland Davis‘ exodus and Broadway star Avery Sommers‘ performance of “Amazing Grace.” The funeral also included a scripture reading and a “Message of Hope” read aloud by pastor Jimmy Scroggins. The service ended with a prayer from the Oscar nominee’s Smokey and the Bandit II co-star Patrick Moody.

As previously reported, Reynolds died at the age of 82 on Sept. 6 after suffering a heart attack at a Florida hospital. In the wake of the news, Reynolds’ ex-wife Loni Anderson, and their son, Quinton Anderson Reynolds released a statement to HollywoodLife saying, “Quinton and I are extremely touched by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from family and friends throughout the world. Burt was a wonderful director and actor. He was a big part of my life for twelve years and Quinton’s loving father for thirty years. We will miss him and his great laugh.”

Members of the Hollywood community including Ryan Reynolds, Kate Hudson, and Mark Wahlberg, also shared messages on social media honoring Reynolds. His ex Sally Field shared a heartfelt statement with HollywoodLife about Reynolds as well. “There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy,” she said.