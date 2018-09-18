Why Burt Reynolds Cut His Only Child Quinton, 30, Out Of His Will

The death of Burt Reynolds has left his family heartbroken, but is his son in for another shock? The Hollywood icon left his only child out of his will — but there’s a good reason for that!

Yes, Burt Reynolds left his son, Quinton Anderson Reynolds, 30, out of his will, but the legal documents – obtained by TMZ – indicate that the screen legend did that for his boy’s benefit. “I intentionally omit him from this, my Last Will and Testament, as I have provided for him during my lifetime in my Declaration of Trust,” the documents read, indicating that Burt created a trust fund for his son’s benefits years ago. Burt’s son – who he had with Loni Anderson, 73, — will likely avoid having to pay estate taxes after inheriting any of Burt’s fortune (as he was reportedly worth $5 million at the time of his death, per People.)

Burt’s will, which was signed in 2011, named his niece, Nancy Lee Brown Hess, as the personal representative of his estate. Also, Burt reportedly put all his possessions and assets into a trust, which Nancy now oversees. While it may be surprising that Burt didn’t appoint Quinton as the head of the trust, TMZ suggests doing so would have created a “conflict of interests,” since Burt’s son benefits from the trust. So, while Burt left Quinton out of his will, he didn’t leave his son out in the cold.

Before his death, Burt demonstrated the utmost love he had for his son, calling Quinton his “greatest achievement.” Quinton is “a wonderful young man and is now working as a camera assistant in Hollywood,” he told Closer Weekly. “He never asked for any help with his career, he did it all himself, and I’m so proud of him. I love him very much.”

Five million might seem a little low for a man of Burt’s caliber, especially since he starred in such successful movies like The Longest Yard, Hooper, The Cannonball Run and Boogie Nights. However, as he told Vanity Fair in 2015, he wasn’t that good with managing his funds. “I’ve lost more money than is possible because I just haven’t watched it,” Burt said. “I’ve still done well in terms of owning property and things like that. But I haven’t been somebody who’s been smart about his money. There are a couple of actors who are quite brilliant with the way they’ve handled their money. But they’re not very good actors.”

Nancy Lee Brown Hess, the new executor of Burt’s estate, praised her “touch” uncle in a statement following his death. “My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students.”