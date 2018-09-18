‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina ‘Furious’ Pauly D Sparked Rumors She Hooked Up With Vinny

Uh-oh! Angelina Pivarnick is not pleased with her co-star Pauly D. Here’s why she’s pissed at his comment that he thinks she got frisky with Vinny Guadagnino.

Did Angelina Pivarnick, 32, hook-up with her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-star Vinny Guadagnino, 30? Their castmate Pauly D said he believes she did and now we’ve found out that she’s “furious” at the mere suggestion. As we previously reported, the DJ revealed that he definitely thinks his co-stars fooled around, in a Sept. 17 interview with OK! Magazine. “I believe it, I don’t know, I believe it,” Pauly D, 38, said. Then he joked, “He’s allowed to hook up with women, just no other guys.” But a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina does not see the funny side of his comments.

A source close to the reality star tells us, “Angelina is furious that Pauly D is fueling rumors that she hooked up with Vinny. So much time has passed since Angelina slept with Vinny and she looks at him like a brother now. There is absolutely no sexual tension between them and she’s so angry that Pauly would even put her engagement at risk like that. Angelina loves Chris with all her heart and she would never do anything to risk that.”

The “Chris” in question is Angelina’s fiancé Chris Larangeira. The couple got engaged on Jan. 12 and Ang’s BFF Adam Barta took pics of their special moment. In one photo, an emotional Angelina looks overwhelmed by the proposal as Chris kneels on one knee with a ring box popped open. So, Pauly D suggesting that she hooked up with Vinny could potentially jeopardize her relationship. Is it any wonder that she’s pissed?

As Jersey Shore fans will know, Vinny and Angelina do have history together. They hooked up on Season 2 of the original show after a night out clubbing. But that was nearly eight whole years ago! That didn’t stop Pauly D being fairly certain in his belief his co-stars reconnected during this latest season of Family Vacation. We’d love to be a fly on the wall when she confronts him about his comment! Now that would be must-see TV.