‘Jersey Shore’: Pauly D Claims Vinny & Angelina Hooked Up Again & Fans Are Shook

DTF? Vinny and Angelina often butt heads on ‘Jersey Shore,’ but that’s possibly due to some leftover sexual tension, as Pauly D revealed he believes they smushed again recently.

Did they or didn’t they? Vinny Guadagnino, 30, and Angelina Pivarnick, 32, have fans wondering if they hooked up on this season’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The two have smushed before and definitely had more than a bit of tension between them, when they filmed in Las Vegas earlier this year. While neither has confirmed, roommate Pauly D, 38, is weighing in and his answer will leave you floored!

“I believe it, I don’t know, I believe it,” Pauly said in an interview with OK! magazine when asked if he thought Vinny and Angelina had sex. “He’s allowed to hook up with women, just no other guys,” Pauly joked about his bromance with Vinny. However, Pauly did manage to make one very important point about Vinny and Angelina’s current relationship statuses. While Pauly confirmed Vinny was, indeed, single – Angelina, is another story. “She’s engaged, though, so if they did [hook up], that’s a problem for her.” Yikes! Angelina denies that she hooked up with Vinny, so we’ll just have to wait and see if anything else is revealed on future episodes.

For now, tensions remain high, sexual or otherwise, and it’s definitely not going unnoticed by the roommates. “You guys fight all the time. You have like, one more hate bang to get out,” roommate, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, said on last week’s episode. But Angelina was not having it! “No, I’m not f***ing DTF anymore, Vin,” she said. “Been there, done that with you. I honestly don’t remember your d*ck. I’m not being mean. I’m not saying it’s small. I’m saying I don’t remember!”

Vinny promised he was no longer DTF either, unless under the most dire of circumstances. “Listen, me and Angelina are cool, but I’m definitely not trying to hate-f*** Angelina,” he said in the episode. “Maybe if like, the world was on the line. Like, some Armageddon s***. If they were like, ‘Vin, your mission is to f*** Angelina,’ – I would do it, for the goodness of humanity.” Anything for humanity!