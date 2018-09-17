Jennifer Lopez Goes Braless Under White T-Shirt As She Shows Off Sexy Dance Moves

Jennifer Lopez can make anything sexy! The singer showed off her dance moves, while braless in a white tee ahead of her Vegas show on September 16! Alex Rodriguez filmed her as she danced in the mirror and it’s too cute!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Alex Rodriguez, 43, are serious relationship goals! The former Yankee filmed his lady love dancing as she was getting ready for her “All I Have” show at her Las Vegas residency on September 16. In the video, Jennifer went braless in a white tee, as she danced in front of a mirror to Cardi B’s verse of their hit collaboration, “Dinero”. A-Rod caught the whole “pregame routine” on camera, with Jennifer donning sweatpants, shades and a towel in her hair. “She does this before every show. Seriously,” Rodriguez, who was standing behind Lopez, captioned the video on Instagram.

Apparently, Lopez’s pre-show dance routine is top secret. “Lol!!!” Don’t give away all my secrets!!!” she commented underneath the video, as first seen by Instagram account Comments by Celebs. However, it was all in fun, as “Jenny From The Block” hit the stage for one of her final performances as part of her Las Vegas residency. The singer will end her residency at the end of September to focus on other projects. Nonetheless, it will not be forgotten.

Lopez’s All I Have experience has been subject to rave reviews, with many celebrities, including Kehlani, having filled the seats at Zappos Theater located in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Her show includes numerous costume changes, which features custom-made designs by Versace, Zuhair Murad, Michael Costello and Nicolas Jebran. Some of her stage attire even includes hundreds upon thousands of Swarovski crystals.

Just before her pre-show mirror dance session, Lopez showed off her enviable curves in a high-waisted plunging orange one piece swimsuit. — Proving she’s basically ageless. “Everything’s just peachy,” she captioned the sultry snap, before showing off her witty hashtag skills, writing: “#tangerinedream #peachesNCream, #topnaughty, #suitsandfruits, #throwingshades, #doublebuns”. — “Knot your average peach,” to peach their own,” and “practice what you peach,” she added.