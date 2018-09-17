Did Jared Leto Diss Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Over Their 8-Figure Model Salaries? See Pic

Is Jared Leto throwing some shade at Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid with this sweatshirt? Check out his outfit that he’s worn on more than one occasion here!

It seems like we can’t go one day without a new feud brewing between two or more celebs. Jared Leto has possibly instigated a feud with fashion’s most successful models, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, and it involves a sweatshirt he’s worn a few times in the last few days. The sweatshirt, which Jared wore last week and again at LAX on Sep. 16, displays the top five highest paid models and their salaries — Kendall, $22 million; Gisele Bundchen, $17.5 million; Chrissy Teigen, $13.5 million; Adriana Lima, $10.5 million; and Gigi, $9.5 million — and judging from the fact he’s worn it so often, it seems like he’s trying to make some sort of statement with it. Check out pics of the outfit below!

Speaking of models and Jared Leto, Dylan Sprouse called out the Blade Runner: 2049 star for “preying upon” young models back in May. He tweeted, “Yo @JaredLeto now that you’ve slid into the dm’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is?”

Meanwhile, Kendall is reportedly furious over her nude photo shoot for Russell James’s upcoming book geting leaked online. “She worked hard on the photos with the photographer and it took her a lot of courage to pose nude,” a source close tot he model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So, she is furious that the pics may have been stolen or released without permission… It hurts Kendall when she reads what the bullies and trolls online write about her, her body and her family.”

We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Kendall or Gigi respond to this jacket. In the meantime, check out all of Jared Leto’s latest looks in our gallery above.