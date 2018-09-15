Rihanna Shows Off Her Sexy Curves In Sizzling Fuchsia Gown Celebrating Fenty Beauty’s Birthday

Rihanna celebrated the anniversary of her cosmetic brand, Fenty Beauty, on Sept. 14 and her look was to die for! See her stun in a bright pink strapless gown!

This has been quite the week for Rihanna. From her Savage x Fenty show that closed out New York Fashion Week, to her Diamond Ball, she’s basically been going straight from one event to another, only stopping to change into yet another impeccable look. So it’s really not surprising that she showed up at a Fenty Beauty party in what might be her best look of the last seven days.

The “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker celebrated her cosmetic company’s one-year anniversary at Sephora on Sept. 14 at the Kings Plaza shopping center in Brooklyn. She attended the event wearing a strapless fuchsia Calvin Klein by Appointment dress that featured a ruffled hemline and a thigh-high slit which gave a peek at her matching pink strappy pumps. RiRi let the look speak for itself by keeping the accessories to a minimum with diamond stud earrings.

As it was a Fenty Beauty event, of course Rihanna’s makeup game was completely on point. She opted for a matte magenta lipstick, a rosy blush, and a shimmery light pink eyeshadow. She kept her long hair down in soft waves and matched her nail polish to the color of her dress.

This was the perfect finale to a week of great fashion moments. Rihanna started off strong with a brown spaghetti-strap midi dress for her Savage x Fenty show on Sept. 12. The following day, she hosted her fourth annual Diamond Ball, where she wore an all white lace jumpsuit with an oversized bow design by Alexis Mabille Couture. Rihanna later changed into a black Tom Ford jumpsuit with cutouts to leave the charity event. This entire week belonged to Rihanna.