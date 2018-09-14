Ok, Mimi! The singer has released a sexy new video for ‘GTFO,’ & her super slim bod is on full display throughout the clip. Watch it here!

Don’t go breaking Mariah Carey’s heart, because she WILL pen a track about you, and release a sexy music video to match! In the new visual for “GTFO,” Mimi is scantily clad in lingerie as she sings about past love. The 48-year-old singer is known for her sexy music videos, but this really might be one of the steamiest yet! Mariah is rocking a revealing set of lingerie for nearly the entire visual, as she flaunts her famous curves. The singer recently lost nearly 50 pounds, and she is so ready to show the world her new slim figure. Fishnets, lace, and feathers, can be seen throughout the spicy video, which will surely send your heart racing!

The video opens with a close-up of Mariah where she displays a drop-dead gorgeous beauty look. As the camera pans her face, Mariah’s mile long lashes, glittering gold eyeshadow, and glossy pout are on full display. Without a wrinkle in sight, Mariah looks half her age! She then proceeds to prance around an empty house in next to nothing, and sizzles the whole way through the three minute clip. With an oversized red robe wrapped around her body, the songstress looks incredibly regal, and commands attention. We can’t take our eyes off Mimi!

“GTFO” is the ultimate breakup anthem, and something tells us Mimi is looking so smoking hot, in order to show off for a certain ex-boyfriend. After hearing the scathing lyrics from the track, fans were convinced Mimi was throwing shade at her ex, James Packer! “The We Belong Together” singer was not afraid to say how she really feels in the vulnerable lyrics. “Don’t tell me these lies, I know you’re bluffing//How about you get the f**k out//Go stay at your friend’s house or something//Take your s**t and leave//How about you go stay at your friend’s house or something?” she sings in one chorus. Harsh!

If Mariah is trying to make an ex feel some FOMO through this steamy video, we’re pretty sure she succeeded. Be sure to catch the full visual for “GTFO” above!