Mariah Carey, 48, Looks Half Her Age In Plunging Gown With Jaw-Dropping Cleavage — New Pic

Mariah Carey posted a picture with bouncy curls, equally perky cleavage and a bold tiger-print dress on Aug. 24. She looks 48 divided by 2!

Even though she’s no longer by the water, Mariah Carey, 48, still found a chance to flaunt her cleavage! Fresh off her vacation with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 35, and Mariah’s already in a seductive gown, which she posted to Instagram on Aug. 24. “Friday #Moments ✨ ,” she captioned the shot of her in a tiger-print dress so dramatic, its train took up several steps on the stairwell! But what demanded even more attention than her cascading fit and barely-covered knockers was her face. My goodness, it looks like the same Mariah on the cover of her 1997 album Butterfly.

But we guess that’s not a coincidence. After a 30-pound weight loss and with new songs coming out, OG Mariah is back! The name of her Las Vegas residency, which kick started on July 5, announces so itself: The Butterfly Returns. And this isn’t the first time Mariah’s posted a fabulous photo of herself recently. Or shall we say hopped in a time machine? The Songbird spoiled us during her yachting vacation, posting a picture of herself in an incredibly slim wet suit on Aug. 15. Take note of the butterfly rings on her fingers — the comeback is real! And even before that, she posted the cutest photo with her boo on Aug. 13. Bryan’s biceps almost distracted us from his girlfriend’s shockingly tiny waist in her maxi dress!

Seriously, Mariah’s not playing. Consider her Las Vegas residency a warm-up. After it concludes on Sept. 6, she’s fitting two international tours into her schedule before the year ends. Starting on Oct. 16, she’ll be jetting across Asia for a cross-continental tour of 12 shows, then hopping over to Europe and the UK on Dec. 1 for her All I Want For Christmas tour. Mariah still has the energy of a 20-something, even if the picture on the left was taken about two decades ago!

After looking at this comparison between late ’90s Mariah and 2018 Mariah, we have one question. Where is the fountain of youth, and can she give us the map?