Mariah Carey Stuns In Curve-Hugging Gold Gown As She Puts 50 Lb. Weight Loss On Display

Mariah Carey is looking slim, trim and sexy in a brand new photo with Floyd Mayweather! The singer, who has been dropping pounds like crazy, stunned in a plunging, gold, sequin gown! See the new photo!

Mariah Carey, 48, continues to show off her impressive weight loss transformation! — And this time, she wasn’t alone in her latest snap. The singer, who has dropped about 50 pounds since her reported gastric sleeve surgery in November 0217, posed for a photo with Floyd Mayweather, 41, on September 11. Mariah looked slim and trim in a plunging, floor-length gown with gold sequins. Meanwhile, Mayweather looked dapper in a plaid navy and green plaid suit, which was paired with a red and camel-colored hat. — See the photo below!

The singer appears to be the happiest she’s ever been with her new slimmed-down look. While Mariah has yet to speak out about her weight loss, or how she managed to drop the L-Bs, reports have claimed she has weight loss surgery. She reportedly underwent a gastric sleeve (a surgical weight loss procedure performed to reduce the size of one’s stomach) back in November 2017. Since then, Mariah has continued to lose weight, appearing smaller and smaller in photos on her social media.

Mariah’s transformation also came after she admitted to suffering from bipolar disorder, a condition causing “moods cycling between high and low over time.” In an interview from April 2018, she revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder II in 2001, a condition which involves periods of depression as well as hypomania (less severe than the mania associated with bipolar I disorder, but can still cause irritability, sleeplessness and hyperactivity).

Now, she is taking the proper medication and is in therapy. “I’m just in a really good place right now, where I’m comfortable discussing my struggles with bipolar II disorder,” she added. “I’m hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone. It can be incredibly isolating. It does not have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me.”