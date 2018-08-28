Mariah Carey, 48, Disappearing In New Pic After Dropping More Than 50 Lbs. — Thinnest Look Yet

The greatest compliment for Mariah Carey is getting called youthful and skinny. She’s checked both of those boxes with an incredible new photo after losing more than 50 lbs.

Mariah Carey is looking younger and hotter than she has in years in a sexy new Instagram pic. Having a summer getaway has taken years off her face and pounds off her body. In an Aug. 28 IG photo, Mimi’s showing off her incredible weight loss without flaunting too much flesh. She’s seen in a long, sheer black cover-up embellished with silver sequins. A black bodysuit can be seen underneath, as well as her super thin and trim legs. Mariah knows her angles SO well and is posing with her back arched, her right leg bent forward and a hand on her hip. She looks absolutely joyful and incredibly confident.

“Last day of vacay” Mariah captioned the pic, where even the 48-year-old’s stunning face looks half her age. She’s absolutely glowing and must have got some facials or spa treatments on her getaway because she’s so refreshed looking. Her massive 50 pound weight loss is obvious as the puffiness she used to have is gone and her chin and cheeks are much more prominent now.

Her fans took notice to how youthful and thin Mimi looked in the pic. “Did you literally just age backwards?! I gotta get my life together here…” one person wrote in the comments while another added. “She looks like she’s 20 something.” Isn’t that the truth! Many people commented on how she looked just like she did in her 90’s heyday and she appeared to have completely turned back time. “Gorgeous queen looking younger than these new girls half your age,” one fan added.

Others used Mimi’s favorite word: SKINNY. “Skinny chanteuse! body goals” one wrote while another went wild, writing “GORGEOUS!!!! #SKINNYLEGEND #HOTTAMALE #BEAUTIFUL.” A number of fans used the same comment “Skinny legend,” while someone simply commented “f**king skinny.” Being called skinny by so many lambs had to have made Mariah’s day. She’s had up and down battles with her weight over the years and reportedly had a gastric bypass procedure done in late 2017, which limits the amount she can eat by feeling full faster. The results have been amazing and now she is all about showing off how slim and SKINNY she is!