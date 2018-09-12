Madonna may be the Queen of Pop, but her daughter, Lourdes Leon, is proving to be the queen of fierce fashion! Just look at this daring look she rocked during NYFW!

Lourdes Leon, 21, is known for her funky fashion sense, and her outfit on the runway at the Gypsy Sport Spring Summer 2019 showcase, was no different! The daughter of Madonna, 60, wore a super revealing outfit as she tore up the runway, which barely covered her nipples! In just a seashell bra, Lourdes was giving us some major mermaid vibes! The model also wore distressed denim jeans, which were so tattered, that nearly all of her legs were exposed. Lourdes was rocking unshaven legs beneath her ensemble, proving just how confident she is in her own skin!

Lourdes’ runway look was completed by a headpiece made from bright green leaves, and a pair of skinny cat-eye sunglasses were perched on her face. The glitter covering her forehead was also not to be ignored. This bold look was the perfect representation of her quirky style! Plus, the appearance at the fashion show marked a major moment in Lourdes’ career. It was her official runway debut!

Although it was her first time strutting the catwalk, Lourdes is no stranger to the fashion industry. The star has been the face of a number of high-profile print modeling gigs, including a campaign for Stella McCartney. Plus, Lourdes has made her fashion week rounds before, alongside her mom. Back in September of 2016, the pair were seen sitting front row together at Alexander Wang’s show.

Lourdes is the oldest of Madonna’s six children! The Queen of Pop gave birth to Lourdes in 1996, whom she shares with Carlos Leon. Madonna is also mum to Rocco Ritchie, 17, Mercy James, 12, David Banda, 12, and her five-year-old twins, Estere and Stella. Just this past July, Lourdes, Madonna, and the whole family took a trip to Malawi, to visit the hospital that the singer opened in 2017. The trip marked the one year anniversary of Mercy James Centre for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, and it was so sweet to see the whole family showing up to support the occasion! Lourdes not only has some big fashion sense, she has a big heart as well!