Stevie J ‘Owes $400K In Child Support’ To His First Baby Mama Rhonda Henderson

Stevie J allegedly owes a shocking $400K in child support for his first born son Dorian Jordan, according to Dorian’s mom, Rhonda Henderson. Check out our EXCLUSIVE interview with Stevie’s ex here!

Stevie J, 46, may currently be happily married to Faith Evans, 45, but his first baby mama Rhonda Henderson, says he still owes her a large sum of money for their son, Dorian Jordan. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Rhonda, who is also the vice president of DangerZone, gave us the rundown about the messy situation. “Stevie and I have a child together, I have his oldest son,” she said. “I’m the thread of all of this pulled together. This zebra never changed his stripes. He did the same things over 25 years ago. I poured into him, I bought him his first studio, his first piece of equipment, and all he does is take, take, take and never gives. Stevie takes your kindness for weakness. I have given him thousands and thousands of dollars and when he gets the opportunity to get on his feet, he never gives back. Since he got married, I just went back to child support. He currently owes me $400,000. I have all the court documents with my attorney. In 2013, I had a $234,000 judgment and there’s been court paperwork since Dorian was born in 1995.”

Misha Perry Rhonda’s claims come at a time when Stevie is all over the headlines due to his secret marriage to Faith . He’s also been in the spotlight for a very different reason. His ex claims she’s pregnant with his baby but it hasn’t seemed to negatively affect his romance with Faith and in fact, the Love & Hip Hop star’s new wife plans to stick by him. “Faith is standing by Stevie J and she will continue to stand by her husband even if this [alleged] baby does turn out to be his child,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us.