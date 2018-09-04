Nicki Minaj Reveals How She Suffered Shocking Double Nip Slip At ‘MIA’ — What Went Wrong?

Nicki Minaj put on quite the show at Made In America in PA this past weekend! The rapper suffered a shocking double nip slip and even announced it to the crowd! Now, she’s explaining what really happened…

When you’re given the wrong nipple pasties, sh-t’s gonna go down. And, that’s exactly what happened to Nicki Minaj, 35, before she hit the stage at the 2018 Budweiser Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, PA on September 2. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper suffered a double nip slip throughout a good portion of her performance, and now she’s explaining why. “They put on see thru pasties on me while heading to stage,” she wrote on Twitter, replying to a fan who commented on the wardrobe malfunction. “I just KNEW they were my normal (non see through ones) chile… ummmm they were not!” she added.

Despite her nipples being exposed to thousands at the annual festival, Nicki still nailed every note and every move. She was forced to adjust her belted mini-dress a few times, but eventually realized that her loyal “Barbz'” were in her corner either way. One fan captured a video of Nicki acknowledging her wardrobe malfunction, that has since gone viral. “You know what, let’s go at it … They done saw my nipples at least 50 times tonight,” Nicki said while taking a seat on stage, ahead of “Motorsport”.

Nicki made history by headlining MIA. — She’s the first female rapper to headline JAY-Z’s annual festival. And, although everything didn’t go as planned, Nicki tweeted, “I feel G R E A T,” directly after the show. Other major music names who took the stage at Made In America included, Kendrick Lamar, Janelle Monáe, Post Malone and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

They put on see thru pasties on me while heading to stage. I just KNEW they were my normal (non see through ones) chile… ummmm they were not! 😩 https://t.co/8m4Cxiqtzp — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) September 3, 2018

nicki not giving a fuck IS ICONIC 😂 #NickiXMadeInAmerica pic.twitter.com/qXAmVGQeqg — QUEEN (@HARDWHlTE) September 3, 2018

Her performance came just a few short weeks after she released her fourth studio album, Queen. After its release, Nicki announced that Future would no longer be a part of the North American leg of their tour, “NICKIHNDRXX”. The tour dates will be pushed to Spring/Summer 2019.

“Due to scheduling conflicts Future will not be on the North American run,” a press release revealed. “Nicki Minaj will be announcing new North American dates to kick off in May 2019. Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon.”