Nicki Minaj Suffers Double Nip Slip — Watch Huge Wardrobe Malfunction At Concert

Oh no! Nicki Minaj was performing when both of her breasts slipped out of her plunging dress. Luckily, she recovered like the pro she is!

A plunging neckline is already a risk, but if you’re dancing around the chances of a wardrobe malfunction increase exponentially. Unfortunately, this is what happened to Nicki Minaj at the 2018 Budweiser Made in America Festival on Sept. 2.

During her performance, the “Barbie Tingz” hitmaker was dancing from side to side, and her breasts appeared to spill out of the front of her dress. The moment was captured on video, which was obtained and shared by The Shade Room. Luckily Nicki seemed to anticipate this and pulled her dress back into place and then held everything together as she continued performing as if nothing happened. Yes, queen!

The moment came after Nicki made headlines for revealing she’s seeing two different dudes right now. Last week, the rapper appeared on The Ellen Show where Ellen DeGeneres asked her about her love life. Nicki let it slip that there was a guy she’s been hanging out with for a while as well as someone she’s only been seeing for a couple of weeks.

Shortly after the talk show appearance, Nicki called Eminem her “husband” on Instagram, prompting fans to speculate if he’s one of the guys she’s currently seeing. Don’t hold your breath for a romance between the pair though. As we previously reported, the two rappers are “just tight musically, and strictly in the friend zone,” a source close to Eminem told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Oh well!