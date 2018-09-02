Eminem Always Had ‘A Thing’ For Nicki Minaj: The Truth Behind Flirting That’s Driving Fans Wild

Nicki Minaj recently called Eminem her ‘husband’ which had fans reeling over a possible romance. Here’s how Slim Shady feels about the rapper. Hint: it’s all good things!

Nicki Minaj has labeled Eminem as “her husband,” and it turns out that Slim Shady thinks very highly of her as well! “Eminem has always had a thing for Nicki,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks she’s mad talented and super hot, and he gets a kick out of flirting with her.”

But a romance doesn’t seem to be in the cards for the pair – they just seem to love stirring the pot. “Em loves to get people talking and to keep them guessing, and this ‘Is-He-Isn’t-He’ thing with Nicki is driving everyone crazy,” our insider explains. “But they’re just tight musically, and strictly in the friend zone. Em knows better than to mess up a great working relationship. That’s the sort of thing he used to do before he got sober, but now that he has a clear head he wouldn’t risk it. He loves Nicki; she’s his friend and he plans to keep it that way.”

Last week, Nicki told Ellen DeGeneres that she’s currently seeing two different men. After the talk show appearance, the “Barbie Tingz” hitmaker praised Eminem’s newest album, Kamikaze, and called him her “husband.” She captioned her Instagram post, “Two things shouldn’t be your themes of discussion!!! The QUEEN & HER HUSBAND, last thing you’re gonna wanna be is our subjects, YEAH.”

Naturally, fans immediately questioned whether Eminem was one of the guys Nicki was referring to on The Ellen Show. One fan commented on the post, “i’m guessing eminem was the guy you were talking about on ellen.” Another commenter even came up with potential couple names. But unfortunately it looks like #EMika is just a pipe dream.