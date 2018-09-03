Happy 17th Birthday, Kaia Gerber: Look Back At Her 33 Fiercest Runway Looks Of All-Time

Happy birthday, Kaia Gerber! The model turns 17 today, Sept. 3, and in honor of her being another year older, we’ve rounded up her best runway looks of all-time! See the pics here!

Kaia Gerber is 17! Cindy Crawford‘s daughter celebrates her birthday today, Sept. 3, and we’re honoring her by taking a look back at her fiercest runway looks of all-time! Like her mom, Kaia has taken the fashion industry by storm. She’s still a year out from being an adult and she’s already landed shows with top designers like Fendi, Miu Miu and Versace. NBD, right?

One of Kaia’s most interesting couture looks came at Valentino‘s Fall Winter 2018 runway show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on July 4. She strut out wearing a feathered millennial pink gown which was a statement on its own, but her hair was also a huge focal point of the look. Kaia sported massively high hair with more volume than humanly possible. The ‘do was achieved thanks to a wig, hairstylist Guido Palau, and a ton of Redken products.

Kaia also killed it at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. She walked in Chanel‘s Fall Winter show on March 6 and looked just like her mother! She donned a lacy black dress, black tights and elbow-length pink gloves. Her hair was piled on top of her head in a messy bun, and her ensemble was accessorized with mismatched earrings and an oversized printed purse.

Kaia has more than just a birthday to celebrate though. She teamed up with Karl Lagerfeld to design a clothing collection which became exclusively available on Revolve on Aug. 30, and will hit shelves at other retailers on Sept. 15. Seventeen is definitely off to a great start for Miss Gerber! Check out the gallery above to see all of her incredible runway looks. Happy birthday, Kaia!