Donald Trump Slams Meghan McCain After She Disses Him In Eulogy At Her Father’s Funeral

Donald Trump didn’t like Meghan McCain’s veiled diss toward him during her eulogy at John McCain’s funeral. The president clapped back on Twitter and people aren’t here for his response.

Meghan McCain‘s distaste for Donald Trump was palpable as she gave her eulogy at her father John McCain‘s funeral on Sept. 1. ICYMI, Meghan offered a moving speech that proved she wasn’t a fan of the man in the highest office, who repeatedly criticized her dad, and infamously mocked his war veteran status.

“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served,” The View co-host said, adding, “The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great.”

Her remarks were met with a warm and loud response by the bipartisan crowd, but evidently wasn’t received well by the president. While Trump wasn’t in attendance at the funeral as McCain made it known before his death that he wasn’t invited, he caught wind of Meghan’s remarks and took to his personal Twitter to offer an apparent swipe at them. He said, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

@realDonaldTrump, you petty and small person. Is this your response to a grieving Meghan McCain. America is and has always been great. Not always perfect, but great. When for you was it not great? I am concerned that you will make it less great with tweets like this. https://t.co/7IAIgpBga2 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 2, 2018

People found the tweet to be quite petty, and started calling him out. “You petty and small person. Is this your response to a grieving Meghan McCain. America is and has always been great. not always perfect, but great. When for you was it not great? I am concerned that you will make it less great with tweets like this, ” user @fred_guttenberg wrote.

“I like Presidents who don't get barred from weddings and funerals”. — B-Magic 💪🌸 (@Brasilmagic) September 2, 2018

Others mocked Trump by referencing a controversial statement in which attacked McCain. In 2015, Trump said, “he’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Twitter user @Brasilmagic made a play on this, responding to Trump’s tweet with, “I like presidents who don’t get barred from weddings and funerals.”