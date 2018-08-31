Kim Kardashian Is A ‘Futuristic Barbie’ With Floor-Length Blonde Braids In Sexy New Pic

Kim Kardashian showed off her new, incredibly long blonde braids in a new Instagram post! Check out her new makeover here!

Kim Kardashian stunned her Instagram followers with a brand new makeover. In addition to posting a pic of herself with long, blonde braids, the mother-of-three captioned the pic, writing, “Futuristic Barbie ✨ They’re here!! Ultralight Beams are BACK with 3 new shades & 3 classic shade favorites!!! Shop now at KKWBEAUTY.COM ✨✨” However, not everyone was on board with her new look. Some fans took to the comments to accuse her of cultural appropriation. One commenter wrote, “Young black girls get kicked out of school for wearing braids but we applaud @kimkardashian for doing it…no point…#CarryOn.” Another fan called her a “culture vulture,” while yet another Instagram user wrote in the comments, “Straightening hair and braiding hair are different. Straight hair is a hair type that doesn’t belong to any particular race or culture. Braids, like the ones Kim is wearing, come from the black culture.” Check out the full pic of her look below!

We reported earlier Kim is enjoying her new 116-pound figure, after she dramatically lost 60 pounds through workouts and dieting. “Kim has never been more proud of her body,” a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s really blown away with how far she’s come. She’s curious to see what else she can accomplish,” they continued. “But Kim’s not trying to lose any more weight. That’s not her goal. But she does still have goals, she’s planning to get her muscles even more defined. She’s really blown away with how far she’s come and she’s curious to see what else she can accomplish.”

Recently, Kim shared a throwback pic of herself and her daughter North West, 5, that proved Nori is truly Kim’s doppelganger. In the pic posted on Aug. 29, North wore a bright yellow bikini, as her mom sweetly gave her a big hug. Seriously, these two look so much alike!

We’ll keep you posted with all of Kim’s latest looks! In the meantime, check out all of Kim’s hottest photos in our gallery above!