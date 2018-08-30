Is Angelina Jolie’s ‘76 Lb.’ Body Putting Her Life At Risk? Why She Needs To Put On Weight

Angelina Jolie’s weight has reportedly dropped to 76 lbs. — but should we be worried for her health? A nutritionist told HL EXCLUSIVELY the advice she’d give to Angelina.

Angelina Jolie has reportedly slimmed down to 76 pounds, a source told Star, but is this enough of a weight fluctuation to put her at serious risk? Caroline Craven, a nutritionist at theGirlwithMS.com, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why she’s “concerned”. “Looks can be deceiving, but my concerns are raised when someone has little to zero body fat for extended periods of time, especially if they’re not a serious athlete,” Craven told us. “Bodies need calories to function best and if they don’t receive them, then they are forced to feed off of reserves. Bodies need a reserve in the case something goes wrong such as an unexpected illness. Unfortunately, Hollywood tends to like skin and bones.”

As for what recommendations she’d give to Angelina, Caroline said the actress need to add a layer of cushion. “The advice I would give is to build some cushion,” Craven added. “Don’t worry about what size you wear or what you think you look like. It truly is what’s inside that counts.”

When it comes to a target weight she’d have him in mind for the Maleficent star, Craven stressed that it’s not so much reaching a specific number, but more of having the energy Jolie would like to have in her day-to-day schedule. “As far as what would be a healthy weight for Angelina’s height at 5’7”, I’m not a fan of using numbers with weight,” she went on to say. “Everyone is built differently. It’s how one feels. I would ask her if she has the energy to live the life she wants. And is she reducing modifiable risk factors that could cause illness and death?

Craven added that stress could be a factor in dramatic weight loss, as the body doesn’t process the calories in the same way it does when it’s in a state of relaxation. “Stress is the number one problem with nutrition and health,” Craven continued. “When a person is stressed, their bodies go into a fight or flight mode. They could be eating, but these calories are not absorbed properly and the person most likely will suffer from fatigue and other issues. People, when stressed, can change the way they eat, not just the foods they eat. They tend to eat fast, chew less, and gulp air along the way. “

Another side effect of stress? A loss of appetite. “The other way stress affects the body is that it can cause loss of appetite,” she went on to say. “Eating, chewing, even swallowing can become difficult. Drinking alcohol, consuming sugar and caffeine can all give a quick fix during stressful times but our bodies will pay the price in the long run. Sleep is when our body heals itself. When stressed, the body is less likely to sleep, causing further stress. This all effects our nutrition and the way our bodies deal with it.”