Kylie Jenner Gets Long Blonde Extensions & Looks Like A Barbie — See Hair Makeover

Blonde bombshell! Curly hair, don’t care! Kylie Jenner showed off long blonde hair on Instagram on August 29, and looked stunning — click to see her dramatic makeover!

It’s been a minute since Kylie Jenner, 21, has rocked long blonde hair, and she showed off an unbelievably sexy look on Instagram on August 29. She posted two photos, writing, “which lip? wearing TWENTY ONE & BADDIE 💋 @kyliecosmetics.” The Twenty One lip kit is a “salmon pink” and flirty and feminine. Baddie is a deep tangerine from her Birthday Collection. Both give off different vibes but look amazing on the star. How convenient is it that Kylie can model her own makeup line?

Kylie started showing off her platinum blonde bob in the middle of August, after her 21st birthday. She wore her hair in a sleek and straight chignon at the MTV VMAs, in New York on August 20. Andrew Fitzsimons did her hair for the VMAs, and also did this mermaid-inspired look using Beauty Works Extensions. One of the best parts of being a celeb must be the ability to change your hairstyle dramatically every single day! Her pretty makeup was done by Ariel. She looks like a barbie, or a mermaid — either way, we love this look! See her before and after and more stars with hair makeovers in the gallery attached above.

Andrew told us, “Kylie’s hair is newly blonde, so I have to be super careful with it, especially when I use heat tools.” He relies on ghd tools and brushes for her sexy styles. ghd only has one heat setting — 365 degrees — which is scientifically proven to give you the best style with the least amount of damage. He also uses products like the Alterna Haircare Caviar Repair Multi-Vitamin Heat Protection Spray to protect her strands before style.