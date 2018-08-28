‘The Challenge’ Recap: Shane Stirs The Pot By Throwing A Challenge To Benefit His Own Game

Shane takes matters into his own hands and stirs up major drama on ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning.’ Here’s our recap of this week’s episode!

The Aug. 28 episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning begins with the elimination challenge between Angela and Faith and Hunter and Ashley, the latter of who just entered the game as “mercenaries.” This season, though, Hunter and Ashley will actually steal their competitors’ spot in the house if they win. After a hard-fought elimination, Hunter and Ashley do come out on top, sending Angela and Faith right into the Redemption House.

Meanwhile, Ashley wastes no time getting comfortable over at the main house, and hooks up with Kyle (who Faith had been with before her elimination) right away. Everyone in the Redemption House gets a chance to see this footage, which means Faith quickly becomes aware that Kyle is totally playing her. Learning the news lights a fire in her to get back in the main house and take Kyle out of the game as soon as she can. However, Ashley is able to keep the hookup a secret from everyone else and avoid any drama (for now).

However, things still blow up within the house after a rare day out. Shane decides to approach Cara Maria about her close friendship with Johnny Bananas, and Johnny confronts him about it. The guys go back and forth, with Shane making a point to let Bananas know that he has very few allies in the house, and isn’t anywhere near as powerful in the game as he’s been in the past.

Finally, it’s time to get to the next challenge, which is basically an intense game of rugby. The pairs are teamed up into two groups going against each other. Whichever team wins has to pick one pair to be the “MVP,” making them exempt from elimination and giving them TWO votes at the next nomination ceremony.

Shane finds himself on a team with Johnny, as well as his other nemeses’, Jozea and DaVonne. He knows that if either of these teams are the “MVP,” they’ll vote him into elimination. So, he decides to take matters into his own hands and throw the challenge, giving the other team a pretty easy victory. Jozea catches on to what Shane is up to, and calls him out for it. Shane has no shame in what he did, though, and laughs off Jozea’s rant against him. Johnny gets involved, as well, and points out that, even if this helps Shane right now, it’ll put a bigger target on his back in the future.

Meanwhile, the other team chooses Zach and Amanda as the MVP, giving them power during the next vote. We’ll have to wait until next week to see what they do with it!