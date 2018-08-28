Aretha Franklin: 1st Photo Of The Queen Of Soul In Her Casket With Red Heels On

The first photo of ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin in her casket have been revealed. As crowds flock to her memorial, see the image of the legendary singer.

The casket of the late Aretha Franklin arrived for a public viewing in Detroit, Michigan on August 28, and the lines to see the legendary songstress stretched far down the city’s streets. Detroit is where the Queen of Soul will lay leading up to her August 31 funeral, and there are already crowds of people waiting to pay their respects to the 18-time Grammy winner. In her casket, Aretha had a ruffled red dress on, along with red heels, only fitting, given the star’s bold fashion choices through the years.

The lines of Aretha fans stretched around the block of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History as the casket arrived. The long wait to pay respect to Aretha was a small price to pay for a fans of the legendary singer. Aretha’s body was on display in an open casket, with a gorgeous floral arrangement surrounding her the casket.

The late singer’s funeral is set to have other legendary performers of our generation pay tribute by way of music. The plethora of big time music acts will include the likes of Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Aretha’s son Edward Franklin. She will be laid to rest at the Greater Grace Temple on Aug. 31. In addition to these performances, gospel stars Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong are also slated to sing at the funeral, as well as the Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir.

As Aretha is mourned by fans across the world, her family is equally as devastated. The family provided a heartbreaking statement soon after her passing. “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. ‘We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”