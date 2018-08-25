Mariah Carey’s Diet & X-Rated Workout Secrets — How The Sexy Singer Dropped 40 Lbs.

Mariah Carey has made an incredible transformation after losing nearly 40 pounds! A source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she did it!

Mariah Carey continued to stun her fans with the most recent pic she shared on Instagram of herself wowing in a plunging gold dress — but how has she pulled off her incredible weight loss transformation? A source close to the singer told us EXCLUSIVELY about her specific approach and how great she feels as a result. “Mariah’s in the best shape ever,” our source said. “After struggling with her weight throughout her life, she’s finally at a stage where she feels in control, and she’s super proud of her body.”

When it comes down to it, Mariah’s diet has been better and leaner than ever. “Mariah is eating really clean,” our source went on to say. “She’s stopped snacking on junk food and sugary treats. She’s eating a lot of organic veggies meat and fish, and has cut back on processed foods and carbs. Mariah’s also being really strict about portion control. She’s eating a lot slower, and she’s mindful of when she’s feeling full and when to stop eating.”

And since she’s started dieting, the outcome has been a resounding success — especially that she’s become more physically active. “The results are amazing,” our source continued. “It’s not only Mariah’s body that’s benefited — she’s got so much more energy and seriously feels like she’s in her 20s again! Mariah’s never been a huge fan of going to the gym, but she always forces herself to go for a brisk walk everyday, even if it’s on the treadmill, and she also tries to fit in a daily session of swimming and water aerobics.”

Of course, Mariah’s ideal exercise happens in the boudoir with her beau Bryan Tanaka. “Mariah’s favorite form of exercise though has always been sex,” our source added. “She loves nothing more than working up a sweat with Bryan every morning, which is obviously something he’s very happy to help out with!”