National Waffle Day: 12 Celebs Munching On The Breakfast Treat — Kimye & More

Happy National Waffle Day! To celebrate, we’ve rounded up 12 celebs who love to get their inner Leslie Knope on, like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! See pics of them at Waffle House and more!

Nothing hits the spot in the morning like a giant, buttery waffle drenched in maple syrup. That’s why National Waffle Day is basically the most sacred holiday of the year. It’s a day to celebrate all that’s good in the world, and in today’s climate, that list has been pretty much narrowed down to waffles. Waffles don’t discriminate. Whether you’re one of the richest people in the world, or just a normie like the rest of us, getting your grub on at Waffle House is a time-honored tradition. As Parks and Recreation‘s breakfast-loving heroine, Leslie Knope, so wisely said, “We need to remember what’s important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn’t matter, but work is third.” Amen.

Kim Kardashian may be down to 116 pounds (seriously!) and working out like crazy, but she still loves a good treat now and then. She’s said that ice cream is her weakness, but waffles are up there! Fans freaked when Kim and Kanye West hit up a Waffle House in Glendale, Arizona back in 2015, after Ye performed at the DirecTV Super Saturday Night show. And it wasn’t just them chowing down — they were on a double date with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend! Can you imagine stumbling in after a night of drinking (as you do at Waffle House) and seeing those four just sitting there?

