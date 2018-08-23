Korn’s Jonathan Davis Says He’ll ‘Never Get Over Losing’ Wife Deven In Tribute 5 Days After Her Death

Bereaved Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis has spoken out for the first time since his estranged wife Deven’s death. He says he’ll never get over her sad passing her and is pleading for mental health awareness

Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis is absolutely heartbroken over his estranged wife Deven‘s death at just 39-years-old. Her body was found on Aug. 17 after she hadn’t been seen for a week. Even though he filed for divorce in October 2016, and filed a restraining order the earlier in the day before he body was discovered, he still loved Deven so deeply. On Aug. 22, he wrote a lengthly Instagram statement, detailing how she had dealt with mental illness for years, which contributed to a 20 year drug problem.

“Over the past decade, my wife has been very, very sick. She had a very serious mental illness and her addiction was a side effect. I loved her with ALL of my being. When she was her true self, she was an amazing wife, amazing mother and amazing friend. Deven had a huge heart, and she would never intentionally hurt her children or anyone that she loved. She was an incredibly nurturing, giving, loving and hilarious person. She was full of life and joy, and would do anything to share that with those around her,” he began.

“I tried to hide what was going on for so long in order to protect her, but because of this tragedy that has happened to my family, I feel that now is the time to share the truth with all of you. She is the reason I have advocated so hard for those struggling with their mental health. I want her story to inspire people to reach out for help, and not to be afraid or hide from their illness.”

Jonathan then detailed how he wants California to change its laws to allow others to get help for someone with a mental illness. “How can someone who is sick realize themselves that they need help? She wasn’t well enough to realize how sick she really was, and wasn’t able to get the help for herself that she really needed. This shouldn’t have to happen to other mothers, or anyone for that matter. I’d give anything to have the chance to hold her again. I’d give anything for my kids to have their mother back. I have comfort in knowing that now she has found freedom from her illness, and she is finally at peace,” he continued.

“Deven, love you bebe. I’ll never love anyone the way I loved you, and I’ll never get over losing you. I promise I’ll do everything in my power to raise our precious boys the right way, teach them the good values you wanted them to have so badly, and to break the cycle of abuse we both experienced as kids. I’ll do everything I can to make your dreams you that you had for the future come true in your memory,” he added. Deven’s cause of death has not been released.