Deven Davis: 5 Things To Know About The Wife Of Korn’s Lead Singer Who Died

Deven Davis passed away at the age of 39 today. Find out all you need to know about Korn lead singer’s estranged wife who died here.

The estranged wife of Korn singer Jonathan Davis, Deven Davis, 39, passed away today, and as of yet her cause of death is still unknown. While we await an update about the exact nature of her passing, here’s everything you need to know about her and her tragic death.

1. On the same day as her death, Jonathan filed a restraining order against her. In the court docs, Jonathan claimed she was allegedly causing emotional harm to her kids via neglect caused by her alleged drug use. However, Deven was reportedly not even aware of the restraining order, sources have told TMZ.

2. She had a previous history of drug use. According to Jonathan’s filing, Deven was “constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco.” On top of that, Jonathan has claimed that recently, when he took his children to visit her, he found her drug dealer boyfriend passed out on a couch, her passed out on a bed, and drugs and drug paraphernalia floating inside a toilet bowl. In addition, Jonathan claims that when she was using she would “routinely bring home unsavory characters, including strangers. Some of these people are random fans of my music who she allows to come into the house, go into the master bedroom closet and try on my clothes.”

3. She was a former porn star. Before getting married to Deven, Deven had acted in many different adult films. On top of that, she was also previously a model.

4. She disappeared a week ago. On Aug. 10, Deven apparently went AWOL and had not been seen since then. Time will what happened in between that disappearance and her death.

5. She married Jonathan in 2004. Although they went on to share two children — Pirate Howsmon Davis and Zeppelin Howsmon Davis — together, the two split in 2016 when Jonathan filed for divorce from her.