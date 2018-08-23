Ian Somerhalder: I Don’t See A ‘Lost’ Revival ‘Ever Happening’ — ‘Reboots & Revivals Scare Me’

Ian Somerhalder has starred on two of TV’s biggest hits — ‘Lost’ and ‘TVD.’ Reboots and revivals are all the rage right now, but Ian doesn’t think a ‘Lost’ revival is in the future.

These days, revivals and reboots are everywhere on TV. Some fans have even proposed the idea of a Lost revival. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ian Somerhalder, 39, about a potential Lost revival. “That is very sweet thought. Unfortunately, on this one, I don’t see that ever happening,” Ian told HollywoodLife during an interview for Take Your Cat to the Vet Day campaign on behalf of Royal Canin. “Reboots and revivals scare me… they were amazing in their time, and we should always strive to make the new ones even better than the old ones!”

Lost was a huge hit when it premiered in 2004. Ian played Boone Carlyle, one of the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815. The character was killed off the show in the first season, marking the show’s first major character death. Ian went on to play Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, but he did return for the Lost series finale.

Ian’s Lost co-star, Evangeline Lilly, feels the same way about a Lost reboot. “There’s a rumor every year that they are going to reboot Lost,” the actress told EW. “The thing about reboots and remakes is that I don’t like them in general, period… I feel like it’s just tainting something that’s precious. I’ve said I don’t want to do things in the past and I’ve done them — you know, never say never — but sitting where I am today, my assumption is no.”

Ian will next be seen in the Netflix series V-Wars. He’ll play Dr. Luther Swann, who finds himself pitted against his best friend, a powerful vampire leader, after a mysterious disease stars transforming people into vampires.