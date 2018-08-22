Sofia Carson: ‘Descendants 3’ Is ‘Way Bigger’ Than 1st & 2nd Movie — The ‘Music Is Incredible’

Sofia Carson was glowing at the MTV VMAs, and took a moment to chat with HollywoodLife.com about her upcoming projects, her recent, life-changing trip to Kenya, and of course, ‘Descendants 3!’

She can sing, she can act, she can dance, and she has the biggest heart! Sofia Carson spoke to HollywoodLife.com at the MTV VMAs, where she discussed saying goodbye to her character, Evie in Descendants and what we can expect from the third film! “Saying goodbye was definitely the hardest part, but it kind of made every day a little more special knowing it was the last ones we would live,” she told us in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “D3 and the whole franchise is so close to our hearts, and Evie is me, it’s who I am, a part of who I am.” Sofia will of course be returning as the blue-haired Evie, daughter of the Evil Queen, alongside Dove Cameron, as Mal, daughter of Maleficent.

“It’s definitely way bigger than the first and second, and I was like how can we make it bigger?! But it is!” Sofia exclaimed. “The music is incredible, in-credible! The storylines are beautiful. They’re really meaningful storylines and really of the moment.” Ooooh, we’re so excited! While we’re waiting for Descendants 3 to grace our televisions, we’ll listen to Sofia’s new collab with DJ Rehab that comes out this Friday, Aug. 24! The song, “Rumors,” is “empowering in its own way,” Sofia explained, adding that “it may be one of my favorites!” Following a life changing trip to Kenya, during which she helped build a college for girls, Sofia flew to the Amalfi Coast to film the video for “Rumors” with Rehab! “It was one of those like pinch me moments, like OK I could do this every day!”

Of her trip to Kenya, Sofia shared that after helping build a college, she met the girls who would be attending the school. “I was so moved and so blown away, because that is the epitome of girl power, and these girls are going to be lawyers and doctors and nurses and whatever they want to be and I was just moved to tears.” Sofia, you are just as inspiring! Go girl!