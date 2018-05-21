‘Descendants 3’: This TV Star Just Joined The New DCOM As The Villainous Hades

‘Descendants 3’ is going to be straight fire — literally. Disney Channel just announced the actor joining the DCOM as the one and only Hades. Hint: He’s a ‘Glee’ alum!

Descendants 3 just keeps getting even more epic. Cheyenne Jackson, known for his roles on Glee and American Horror Story, has joined the cast of Descendants 3 as Hades, the underworld ruler from the hit 1997 Disney animated movie Hercules. Cheyenne has had leading roles in Broadway musicals and released three albums of his own. He’s got some serious acting and singing chops. In short, he’s going to be perfect as Hades!

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but could Hades end up being Mal’s dad? The third movie in the trilogy will introduce Mal’s father, so it’s definitely a possibility! Blue is Hades’s signature color, and that was the color of the mysterious object Mal was staring at in the teaser! Cheyenne isn’t the only new cast member heading to the Isle of the Lost and Auradon. New cast members include Jadah Marie as Dr. Facilier’s daughter Celia, Jamal Sims as Dr. Facilier, and Christian Convery and Luke Roessler as Smee’s sons Squeaky and Squirmy. YASS!

Descendants 3, which is set to be released in 2019, features the return of all our VK faves: Dove Cameron as Mal, Cameron Boyce as Carlos, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, China Anne McClain as Uma, Thomas Doherty as Harry, Dylan Playfair as Gil, and Anna Cathcart as Dizzy. Mitchell Hope, Sarah Jeffery, Jedidiah Goodacre, Zachary Gibson, Brenna D’Amico, Dan Payne, Keegan Connor Tracy, and Melanie Paxson are also set to return as our beloved Auradonians. The beloved Kenny Ortega will serve as the director, executive producer, and choreographer once again. Production on the highly-anticipated movie is set to start in summer 2018. Welcome to the Descendants family, Cheyenne!