‘RHONY’: Carole Slams Bethenny During Epic Reunion Fight — You’re ‘Such A Bitch’

Just as we had suspected, Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel slung vicious insults at each other during the ‘RHONY’ Reunion Part 1 on Aug. 22. Read our recap, here!

It was Bethenny Frankel versus everyone during the first part of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion on Aug. 22. But if one housewife had it out for Bethenny more than the others, it was definitely Carole Radziwill. Carole took every opportunity she could to throw insults Bethenny’s way, and it caused major tension throughout the hour. One particular moment came when host Andy Cohen asked Bethenny why she shooed Ramona Singer away at Luann‘s cabaret show after-party. After Bethenny explained herself, saying, “I really didn’t want any negativity. It was Luann’s night and I didn’t want to get into any kind of altercation with Ramona,” Carole asked, “Why couldn’t you just say Congratulations?”

Bethenny quickly turned her head to Carole, who was sitting on the other side of the room, and asked, “Can I just talk to [Ramona] directly as woman to woman — is it possible, Carole? This isn’t very heated — we’re okay right now. We will call you when we need you.” Andy found Bethenny’s last remark to be quite funny, as he was seen grinning from ear to ear as he listened to the ladies bicker, but Carole wasn’t amused. Under her breath, Carole told Andy, “She is such a bitch!”

And that’s not all — the ladies also went after Bethenny over appearing at Bobby Zarin‘s funeral and filming her reunion with Jill. Ramona called the moment “opportunistic” on Bethenny’s part, telling her, “What I thought was really bizarre…is that you told the production crew you wanted to film it. We all went without really to film it, we didn’t even know you were filming.” But Andy quickly interjected, saying, Bravo was invited by Jill to film, and they wanted to pay tribute to Bobby. So take that, Ramona!

Oh, and Ramona, who’s has breast implants herself, called Bethenny out for having “fake tits” — all because Bethenny refuses to support any of her “businesses”… one which Bethenny stated have never come to fruition.

Want more drama? Watch Part 2 of the reunion next Wednesday at 8pm ET on Bravo!